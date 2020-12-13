Mailbag: Epidemic of musical malpractice

Having watched many annual outbreaks of Hallmark Christmas movies, I have learned to ignore inconsistencies like a heroine flying across the country nonstop, departing on a two-engine Boeing 737 but landing in a four-engine 747.

I even ignore the fact that Canadian actors can’t dance. Not a step. It’s like watching American Youth Soccer Organization peewee soccer.

However! In the interest of full disclosure, I am a musician and a teacher and a composer. And there is an epidemic of musical malpractice in Hallmark movies.

The worst examples occur when actors are “playing” a violin or some other instrument at a café, dance, ice-skating arena, tree-lighting ceremony, etc.

“Hey, dude,” I often yell, “the high notes on the piano are to the right and the low notes to the left.”

Or, “Hey, bozo director! If the actor lifts his hands from the piano keyboard with a big flourish and smile, but the music is still playing, it’s just wrong. It’s like putting the word cuisine next to the word ‘British.’”