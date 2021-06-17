Mailbag: Enough of nice-guy stuff; get it done

Elections have consequences. Unfortunately, in the United States, those consequences can be nullified by the Senate filibuster.

The Biden agenda is overwhelmingly popular with the American electorate, and it is overdue. Senate Republicans have thrown up a blockade in the hopes of winning the majority in 2022. Voting rights and infrastructure are the primary hostages of the Republican cabal. One should have expected this. However, the main speed bumps on the road to getting anything done in the Senate, in addition to the filibuster, are two Democrats.

Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are stubbornly blocking any progress on legislation. Biden, a nice guy and empathetic leader, needs to take off the gloves and deal with Manchin and Sinema the way LBJ would have. Johnson could invite an atheist to the Oval Office and in an hour he would come out as a born-again, evangelical Christian. Enough of the nice-guy stuff. Get it done.

Kenneth R. England

Albany

