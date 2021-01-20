Mailbag: Enjoyed article about pipe organist

I enjoyed the article about Eric McKirdy on the front page of the Jan. 12 paper.
I have had the privilege to hear Eric perform many times; he is very talented.
The first time I saw him was at the Whitespires here in Albany on May 9, 2006. The church was celebrating the 100th Year Pipe Organ Concert. Eric was able to coax music out of the keys that still functioned. Since then the Whitespires has been working to raise money to restore the organ, and it has not been played since 2006, to my knowledge.
Patricia Eich
Albany