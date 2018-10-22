I am writing to endorse Michelle Steinhebel for Lebanon City Council.
I have known Michelle for the past 18 years, and she is a driven and focused leader in our community. I know her to have an unwavering passion for the development and improvement of Lebanon.
Michelle has first-hand experience in our city government, working on the task force that spearheaded the Lebanon 2040 Vision, as well as an update of the city’s Transportation System Plan. The creation of the 2040 Vision — our city’s strategic planning document — required working with community partners, city administration, and the public. Throughout this process, Michelle assumed a strong yet collaborative leadership role, while helping manage the critical tasks that were crucial to the success of the process.
She is well involved in our community, volunteering on boards such as the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Lebanon Schools Foundation and Lebanon Optimist Club. She has a passion for public service and understands the needs of Lebanon citizens.
I know that Michelle and I will not always agree on the issues which will face the City Council. However, more importantly, I know that these issues will have the full attention of Michelle as a member of the Council, and that her views will spark debate and conversation about issues which are important to everyone who lives, works, or visits our wonderful city. Michelle will be a tremendous asset to the Lebanon City Council.
Please join me in voting for Michelle Steinhebel for Lebanon City Council.
Jason Bolen
Lebanon (Oct. 19)