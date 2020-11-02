Mailbag: Endorsements show lack of thought

The DH came out with its endorsements of the local candidates on Oct. 16.

The logic for these endorsements was not equally applied for each. For instance, when endorsing Shelly Boshart Davis over newcomer Miriam Cummings, the DH states that Davis has more experience. But then it goes on to endorse Davis’ sister in the House District 11 race despite her lack of experience against incumbent Rep. Marty Wilde. A good interview is cited as the reason for giving Glaser “a slight edge.”

In the next DH endorsement, Jami Cate was chosen in the House District 17 race, citing that she is a farmer and considered to be a rural candidate, but then acknowledges Paige Hook’s rural roots. The DH also goes on to cite Hook’s experience and that she was well spoken on the issues, which I can only assume means she gave a stellar interview, but still Cate was given the nod.

Instead, if you apply the fact that each of the endorsed candidates is from the same political party, you could see that they were lazy in their justifications for just endorsing one major political party down the ticket.

The DH’s endorsement justification shows a lack of critical thinking and laziness in just choosing one political party down the ticket.