Mailbag: Endangered species need unified action

The article "Washington's Forest Factions Fighting" in the Jan. 5 newspaper over how to handle the marbled murrelet describes a process identical to Oregon's ongoing fights involving the spotted owl. This situation is brought about by the fact that both states must comply with the Endangered Species Act of 1973.

The purpose of the ESA is described within the act itself as follows: "The purposes of this Act are to provide a means whereby the ecosystems upon which endangered species and threatened species depend may be conserved." This language introduces ecology and the long-term requirements of ecosystem management into the federal/state decision-making processes.

Supplemental guidance was issued at the federal level in 1994 which states: "Species will be conserved best not by a species-by-species approach but by an ecosystem conservation strategy that transcends individual species."

Even though a viable and logical process is clearly spelled out in the ESA and attendant regulations, here we are 47 years later watching murrelets and owls jousting with timber jobs and county revenues. Even if these two issues are settled, there are still over 300 plant and animal species that are similarly dependent on older forest stands also. Are each of these to be addressed individually also? It appears we, as a society, are embarked on the ultimate fool's errand.