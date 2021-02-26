Mailbag: Encourage support for carbon bill

Climate scientists predict that extreme and deadly weather events like the unprecedented winter conditions in Texas and elsewhere will become more frequent (GT, Feb. 18).

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by these and other frightening climate forecasts.

On a hopeful note, however, a recent article in the journal Climate Policy (Sharpe/Lenton, January 2021) details the idea of “positive climate tipping points” in which many separate actions can culminate in fast and significant reductions in global carbon emissions. For example, the authors describe clean energy transformations that are taking place in the automobile and power sectors, but they caution that changes like these need to accelerate dramatically.

Respected economists agree that pricing carbon emissions can help speed the transition. An effective and fair carbon-pricing bill, now with 86 co-sponsors, exists in the US House of Representatives: the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (HR 763).

The organization Citizens Climate Lobby estimates HR 763 could reduce US carbon emissions by 40% in the first 12 years. Its increasing fee on carbon pollution will likely spur new research and development, investment and jobs in clean energy technology. The revenue generated will be returned to individual households.