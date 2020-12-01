Mailbag: Empty beds and far less use of ERs

When COVID deniers talk about how empty most hospital beds are, they are correct, but they just don’t have all of the information that they need.

Hospitals can’t put infectious patients in general rooms where the air is open to the halls and ventilation systems. They need rooms and beds with filtered air, negative-pressure air, where the air from outside of the room is always pulled into the rooms and then filtered when pulled out cleaned by filters and more on the way out. Intensive care units have these rooms, but other units in most hospitals don’t. A secure, closed system.

Putting COVID-19 patients in a regular room would allow the virus to spread to everyone on the floor: people who work there as well as other patients.

As for the empty beds, people are putting off going to the hospital for fear of catching it. MERSA infections were spread in a lot of hospitals in the past, and many people died of complications with the infections, and people remember this, so many times they aren’t going, even if they need to. Plus being able to pay for copays or the full insurance bill is a big problem now. So empty beds and far less use of the emergency rooms.

Rick Siegert

Lebanon

