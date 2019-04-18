Mayor Buttigieg!
My wife and I had a very good friend who was gay, but who died at a young age due to the prejudices and the emotional difficulties he was forced to endure! Thus, I'd suggest to those who are critical of your sexuality: Consider how difficult it is for those who are gay; how difficult it is in being accepted and dealing with the social conflict they have to endure! Such emotional toll is borne out by the three-times-higher suicide rate for homosexual youth!
Those who are critical of a person who is gay need to understand one does not have a choice in their sexual orientation, any more than a person has a choice in their heritage or ethnicity!
And for the strength and abilities you've shown, Mr. Mayor, I truly believe you have the fortitude and character to lead our country! And your success as our county's leader would further enforce that it is a person's "ability" and "character" on which a person should be judged, not their physical heritage!
Our country needs you to heal the damage done by the bigoted, divisive tyrant currently in office and begin the reparation our countries image through re-embracement of our principles of equality and liberty and goodwill!
Will Godfrey
Albany (April 17)