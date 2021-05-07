Mailbag: Embrace a cleaner future for children

The fossil fuel-driven climate crisis is here and change is now required.

Let’s start by placing a steadily rising price on carbon pollution at the wellhead, mine or port: a strong market signal that carbon pollution must end. In response, energy producers will supply even more affordable, abundant, clean energy.

The choice is ours. Maintain dependence on polluting fossil fuels or embrace a cleaner future and a livable climate for our children and grandchildren.

Please let our representatives, Sen. Wyden, Sen. Merkley and Rep. Defazio, know that the best first step toward solving the climate crisis is to place a price on fossil fuel carbon pollution.

Jim Holm

Corvallis

