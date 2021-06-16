Mailbag: Email again if you want to discuss

I apologize to anyone who has tried to reach me regarding the discussion group I suggested about political opinions (“Invitation to meet, discuss differences,” May 18).

I made a typo in setting up my Gmail account for the group. I have now corrected that error, and the email to use is still discussdifferences@gmail.com.

I am sorry to have missed your messages for so long before I discovered my error. Please try to email me again if you want to meet and calmly discuss political differences with a bleeding-heart liberal.

June Forsyth Kenagy

Albany

