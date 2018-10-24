If you want to see how Bob Elliott will be a “visual mayor” of Lebanon, think “visible.”
Then attend a meeting of any of the varied boards of directors or organizational groups on which he serves and you’ll find him lending his voice in support of the association’s efforts.
To name a few, consider the Senior Center Advisory Board, Library Advisory Board, Parks and Tree Committee, Lebanon Planning Commission and positions on the Council of Governments’ assorted committees. These organizations have all benefited from Bob’s participation and advice. Add to that his years of service as a Lebanon City Councilor and, on occasion, acting mayor.
If you’ve ever been part of a volunteer group, then you’ll remember that when recognition of your service has been offered, Bob Elliott has been present to thank and congratulate you.
You may have seen Bob at a school event, ranging from recognition of scholastic or sports achievement to the welcoming of new students at the local medical college. He’s on hand for some quite diverse ceremonies such as the prize awards for the “Quirky Turkey” contest and the more serious acknowledgment of the community’s most honored citizens.
Bob is visible on many present occasions and he has visions of what this city can become without losing its “small-town charm” and appeal.
Help make those visions a reality by electing Bob Elliott as mayor of Lebanon.
Lori McNulty
Lebanon (Oct. 24)