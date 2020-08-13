Mailbag: Eliminate the Electoral College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 14, James Farmer argued that the Electoral College was established to avoid “mob rule” — his preferred term for states with higher population potentially having more influence in picking the President of the United States.

An Aug. 3 New York Times article by a history and social policy professor at Harvard University explains how racism was involved not only in the creation but also the perpetuation of the Electoral College. Southern states didn’t want their Black population to vote, but still wanted to count them to build up their numbers of Congressional representatives (hence slaves originally being counted as three-fifths of a person in the census).

This racist history of the Electoral College is more than just an opinion by this one historian. The article is supported by direct quotes from Southern senators in the 1800s and 1900s articulating these racist sentiments. In fact, in the 1970s, when the movement to reform the Electoral College was most promising, it was two segregationist senators (Strom Thurmond and Sam Ervin) who led the charge to block it.