Mailbag: Eliminate the Electoral College

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The original purpose of the Electoral College was to prevent ordinary citizenry from selecting a president purely by popular vote; the idea was to reserve this important decision for “enlightened statesmen.”

Translation: white, wealthy, male landowners. The Electoral College checked the popular vote by having electoral representatives from each state weigh in on the candidates, usually consistent with party affiliations. This elitist point of view is not a sound basis for governance.

No matter how sparsely populated, every state has two representatives in the senate. This gives greater representation to those residing in low-density states. In the house, less-populated states also have greater representation, proportionately. Why? Read on.

No state can have fewer than one senator. Because we cap the house at 435, states are not proportionately represented. Sparsely populated states such as Wyoming and Maine have one representative for every 500,000-600,000 people. States such as New York and California have one representative for more than 700,000 people. To achieve proportionate representation, our senate would need to number around 930 seats, with the aim of one representative per 331,000 people in each state.