Mailbag: Eliminate suspension, expulsion from kids

Suspension and expulsion, two words every student has been taught to fear since their first day of their education journey. Children as young as four are threatened with the possibility of either of these. Why do we do this? What are the pros of intimidating children in early education with suspension and expulsion?

The fact of the matter is there aren’t any. Currently I’m a student in the human development and family sciences department at Oregon State University and have spent the past few years learning about the five major functions of the family. We should work to support these functions. One key function is socialization; children must be properly socialized in order to adopt behaviors needed to function in society. While there are many agents of socialization, a key agent is school. When a child is removed from school due to expulsion or suspension, even for a short period of time, they lose this aspect of socialization.

Many children that are expelled or suspended from school have gone through at least one Adverse Childhood Experience and act out through behaviors they have learned within the home. School is where they can unlearn these behaviors and gain support, removing them from school does more harm than good.