Mailbag: Electoral College vote keeps mob in check

In reply to Sam Sahnow’s opinion (“Democracy built on the idea of one person, one vote,” Sept. 10) on the electoral vote: I think he was addressing my letter but can’t be sure, as the first name wasn’t mine.

No offense taken, of course, because the left’s leadership can’t seem to get the names and dates right either.

Sam opined that I didn’t offer one shred of evidence Oregon’s mail-in ballot is corrupt. In Russia, the Communists never lose an election. In China, the Communists never lose an election, and in Oregon, the progressive party never loses an election. Yet we have never had an independent outside audit of our elections to make sure there is no cheating.

It’s interesting, this idea of one person, one vote; of course our system doesn’t work that way. Your party chooses who will run and tells you that’s who to vote for.

Joe Biden is a perfect example that your vote doesn’t count, chosen by the East Coast liberals long before you got a chance to say yes or no. That’s the mob in the Democratic Party telling Democrats on the West Coast they have only one choice.