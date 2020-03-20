Mailbag: Electoral College taken to extremes

Smith and Jones are running for president. In each of the 11 states with the most electoral votes*, only one person votes, and they all vote for Smith. All the other 235,247,978 voters in the other states vote for Jones. Smith gets 270 electoral votes and wins the election. Popular vote: Smith, 11; Jones 235,247,989.

* California, 55; Texas, 38; New York, 29; Florida, 29; Pennsylvania, 20; Illinois, 20; Ohio, 18; Michigan, 16; Georgia, 16; North Carolina,15; New Jersey, 14.

Judy Ringle

Corvallis

