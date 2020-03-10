Mailbag: Electoral College subverts voters' will

Recently their have been letters from Dick Powell of Corvallis (Feb. 26) and Gary Hartman of Lebanon (Feb. 25) supporting the continuation of the Electoral College. Their argument being that the Electoral College stops large-population states, with large cities, from having more power in elections than smaller, more rural states.

But the same argument can be made in reverse. It can be said that right now small states have greater power in our elections due to unequal representation in the Electoral College. And they do have unequal representation.

It has now happened five times that a candidate who lost the election became president because of the Electoral College. Five times. This means that the United States presidency is the one place on earth where the loser gets to win (well, other than the "Jeopardy" TV show).

I also think a case could be made that the Electoral College resembles communism more than it resembles democracy.

I can't imagine that having small group of people going off in a corner to decide the outcome of elections, sometimes directly against the vote of the people, sounds much like democracy to anyone.