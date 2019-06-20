The letter of June 18 about gerrymandering is incorrect. Gerrymandering has nothing to do with the Electoral College. Gerrymandering is the drawing of congressional and legislative districts to favor one political party or class over another. State law (ORS 188.010) states each district must "be contiguous; of equal population; utilize existing geographic or political boundaries; not divide communities of common interest; be connected by transportation links.
"Districts shall not be drawn for the purpose of favoring any political party, incumbent legislator or other person; nor for the purpose of diluting the voting strength of any language or ethnic minority group.
"Two state House of Representative districts shall be wholly included within a single State Senatorial district.”
The Electoral College consists of 538 electors (three are for Washington, D.C.) In all, 435 are apportioned among each state based upon population. The electors per state equal two U.S. senators, and at least one U.S. representative. The remaining 385 are apportioned based upon the decennial census.
As for the National Popular Vote compact: If enough states sign onto the NPV compact, just 10 states could determine who the president is. Imagine if the national popular vote is for President Trump, but if a majority of Oregonians vote for the Democratic candidate, our electors would have to cast their votes for Trump.
We elect our representatives by majority in each congressional district. Our president is elected based upon a weighted formula which gives less populous states more of a voice, aka the Electoral College. Our founders knew what they were doing with the Electoral College.
Jo Rae Perkins
Albany (June 19)
The author is a Republican candidate for Oregon's 4th Congressional District.