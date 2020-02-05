Mailbag: Electoral College or one-party nation?

The author of a letter (Mailbag, Jan. 29) says she’d like to do away with the Electoral College. I did an internet search of the 2016 election results, and the idea of getting rid of the Electoral College scares the daylights out of me!

I found:

Clinton won 20 states — Trump won 30,

Clinton won 15.6% of the nation’s counties — Trump won 84.4%.

Large urban centers voted overwhelmingly Democratic.

By itself, Los Angeles County had more voting power than 10 states (i.e., 20% of the nation’s voters)!

With a popular vote, a candidate can ignore rural counties/states and concentrate their efforts and money on just the large urban/Democratic centers (e.g., Los Angeles County). This effectively means we’d become a one-party (Democratic) country and more like Russia, North Korea, China and a few others. Is that what we really want?

While I detest Trump, his campaign was smart enough to concentrate on rural America, where he won a lot more states and the vast majority of counties. With the popular vote, he’d have had absolutely no chance! While he did not win the large urban centers, the Electoral College at least gave him (and a second political party) a chance.