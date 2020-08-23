Mailbag: Electoral College nuts and bolts

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

There’s been a lot of lively discussion lately to eliminate or modify the Electoral College and move to a popular vote for the president. It’s not that simple.

Reading the Editor’s Mailbag, it’s pretty clear that most people understand the original intent of the Electoral College, which allows less-populated states to have their vote counted: yes, level the playing field.

Regardless of your position to eliminate or keep the Electoral College, amending the Constitution to abolish the Electoral College is going to require a great deal of consensus.

First, you will need to get two-thirds of Congress to vote to amend the Constitution.

Look at the history. The National Archives reports that in the past 200 years, more than 700 proposals have been introduced in Congress to reform or eliminate the Electoral College, and none has become a law.

So let’s say it passes in Congress; now it goes to the states. You will need three-quarters of the states to approve the changes. This will be a significant undertaking, as there are states that will resist due to feeling disenfranchised.

I understand the arguments for both sides, and perhaps there will be changes, but not in this current political environment.