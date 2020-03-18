Mailbag: Electoral College not so terrible

Finished reading Mark Weiss's letter (Mailbag, March 10 ) against the Electoral College.

He mentioned five times when the Electoral College didn't yield the same result as the popular vote. Essentially Mr. Weiss thinks those times were "mistakes" that shouldn't have happened.

So, from 1789 to 2020, a total of 231 years of our country, there were five "mistakes" in Mr. Weiss's opinion as to those elections of 45 presidents.

In looking at this in terms of human fallibility, five disagreements in 231 years seems incredibly small, and definitely not indicative of faulty design by our forefathers.

Looking at our modern politicians — and us letter writers — the numbers of disagreements and errors in one week would be astronomical compared to those five times in two-plus centuries!

And, Mr. Weiss, you and I each have a tally of one strong disagreement with our two letters!

Gary Hartman

Lebanon

