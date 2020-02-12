Mailbag: Electoral College no longer needed

The Electoral College is getting a lot of attention these days, and with good reason. Conservatives seem to believe that overrepresentation is the only way to prevent the majority of voters from choosing the president. Their problem is, if the majority prevails, their candidate will lose.

With the popular vote losing in both the 2000 and 2016 elections, it’s no wonder that conservative Republicans are proponents of the status quo.

Looking at the history of the institution, some founders, including James Madison, preferred the popular vote. However, it wasn’t possible to get consensus because the South would have less influence. So it was a concession to slavery. Now that slavery is gone, should one of its remnants continue?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alexander Hamilton, in Federalist No. 68, made it clear that the “election should be made by men most capable of analyzing the qualities adapted to the station.” He believed that, once elected, it was their duty to choose the person who “will be most likely to possess the information and discernment requisite to such complicated investigation.” Thus, Hamilton believed that the rank-and-file voter didn’t know enough about the candidates to cast an informed ballot. So, in the beginning, the electors were entitled to vote for the candidate of their choice.