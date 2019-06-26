In response to Jo Rae Perkins' letter of June 21: I am sure you are correct in your response to my letter. Our state does have provisions to keep things equal. I am talking on the national level, where there are six cases before the Supreme Court in regards to gerrymandering. These are states whose lines have been drawn to favor one party; generally speaking it has been the Republican Party.
Your letter states the district lines do not decide the presidential elections. Perhaps not, but the influence is there. I also think the reason we believe gerrymandering has something to do with presidential elections is that the political analysts tell us that the district went one way or another based on district lines.
So, can someone clear up this misconception? To tell you the truth, I have no idea how the Electoral College works, I looked this up and read the Constitution nothing made sense. All I know that when someone has over 3 million votes over their opponent, they should win the election. Other Democracies have popular vote elections and their countries run just fine. The Electoral College is an antiquated system that needs to go away and Oregon and many other states are taking steps to change the vote.
Cathy Baker
Albany (June 24)