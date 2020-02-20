Mailbag: Electoral College is outdated, undemocratic

Re: Dick Powell's (not the 1940s movie star) Feb. 5 D-H/G-T letter: If very few people live in those rural counties in America where Trump took more counties than Clinton, it doesn't matter. Cows and sage grouse cannot vote. People vote.

Footnote: Caucuses in gymnasiums (akin to playing musical chairs in junior high) to pick presidential candidates should be done away with. Caucuses date back to the infancy of our country when rich, white men with powdered wigs got together in the evening to caucus. They had black slaves at home and white wives to run things. Nowadays, all citizens can vote (if they get past the machinations of the Republicans' voting laws). And in the evening a lot of voters are working swing shift or have to pay a babysitter in order to attend a caucus.