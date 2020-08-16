Mailbag: Electoral College is elitist

Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Bill Halsey: Thanks for taking on Liz VanLeeuwen, former legislator and doyenne of what the old-timers called the Albany Prairie … that is, the Shedd-Halsey area (Mailbag, Aug. 4).

Your letter about the inequities and downright fraud built into the Electoral College system our elitist Founding Fathers fashioned to protect their riches and their whiteness is the best letter to the editor in a long time.