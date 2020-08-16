You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mailbag: Electoral College is elitist

Mailbag: Electoral College is elitist

{{featured_button_text}}

Bill Halsey: Thanks for taking on Liz VanLeeuwen, former legislator and doyenne of what the old-timers called the Albany Prairie … that is, the Shedd-Halsey area (Mailbag, Aug. 4).

Your letter about the inequities and downright fraud built into the Electoral College system our elitist Founding Fathers fashioned to protect their riches and their whiteness is the best letter to the editor in a long time.

Mary Brock

Albany

 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News