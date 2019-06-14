I am writing in response to a recent letter by Gary Hartman on the Electoral College. Many people feel the Electoral College is antiquated and easily rigged. How? Gerrymandering, manipulation of voting boundaries. If Democrats are in office they can manipulate; if Republicans are in office they can manipulate the boundaries. These should be set up by unaffiliated persons, but this is not happening in most states. The results are often not the choice of the populace but the results of gerrymandering. Our last presidential election is a result of this; so far it has been a nightmare and continuing. As a result many states are moving to the new legislation that Oregon recently passed. Hopefully it will stop the election of someone who lost by over 3 million votes.
Yes, I am not happy with the current occupant of the White House and the reason is not so much his policies but the fact that he is a crude and illiterate person. I didn’t agree with George W. Bush but at least he was a decent human being and didn’t go out of his way to embarrass our great country. So I am extremely happy with the new voting direction Oregon has taken.
Cathy Baker
Albany (June 14)