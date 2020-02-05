Mailbag: Electoral College a key safeguard

Paul Simon, songwriter/singer, once observed, in his song “The Boxer,” that in the end a person will see what they want to see and disregard the rest.

Well, here’s a thing you disregard at your own peril: We are living the nightmare the founding fathers feared would eventually happen. Not a takeover by foreign powers but a casting off of the republic by people believing that an elitist, tyrannical ruling class would know best how they should live.

And the proof of this is the constant whining over the Electoral College. Without the Electoral College we might as well not have a national election for president. We could just set up regional voting places in high population areas like San Francisco, Chicago and New York City and let them choose the president and tell people in Casper, Fargo and Omaha to pack sand.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

And you know this would be fine with Democrats because Adam Schiff did say, in the Senate impeachment trial, that removing Trump from office was too important to let the people decide in the 2020 elections.

We know what the results of an election without the Electoral College would be: Like what we have here in Oregon, with Portland, Salem and Eugene telling the rest of the state what’s best, with no good-faith negotiations over any legislation, and some will wield the majority like a hammer.