The Mueller report has been completed, and the Attorney general has issued his synopsis of the report. Now the battle begins to have the full report, or at least unclassified portions, released to Congress and the public. After all, several millions of tax dollars were spent on it; and regardless of the politics involved, the people who paid for it deserve to know where their money went. However, there is a greater concern than whether there was “collusion” with the Russians.
The Russians interfered in the 2016 election to the detriment of Clinton and the advantage of Trump. We do not need a report to tell us that. Putin admitted it standing next to Trump in Helsinki. The most pressing question for Trump is what his administration has done or will do to curtail Russian activities and ensure the 2020 election is free of shenanigans. Or maybe they are satisfied to just leave well enough alone.
After all, it worked once; perhaps it will again.
Kenneth R. England
Albany (March 25)