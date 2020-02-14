Mailbag: Election hackers a threat from within

I typed "4chan posts iowa phone numbers" (sic) into Google on the Friday when results, if not certified but finalized, saw them drop from heavy rotation in the media outlets. The caucus was long over but media outlets had been making hay for days over Democrats' bungling, etc.

While sophisticated foreign hacking remains a distinct possibility, thanks to unnecessary quashing of preemptive measures, the good old-fashioned, tried and tested dirty tricks can still wreak havoc on our process. It's not fun and games to mess with our fragile representative democracy, nor is it technically treason, but somewhere in the lexicon there's a name for distributing the phone numbers that precinct captains were given to send in their results, for the sole purpose of mucking about. We in Oregon have benefited from vote protection measures, especially the mail-in ballot, but many parts of the country leave themselves wide open to fraud of many types.

While Americans enjoy the protections of free speech, there is always the crying fire in a crowded theater exception that tempers it. If we are to participate in this self-governance, we owe it to ourselves and our fellow citizens to decry specious activities which yield bad results, whether lying, propagandizing, dirty tricks or outright crime.