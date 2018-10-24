I am writing to urge Linn County residents to vote for Stephanie Newton for commissioner. At a time when ethics in politics seems to have been forgotten, Stephanie is committed to transparency in government. She has already begun live-streaming Linn County Board of Commissioner meetings and successfully lobbied to get meeting agendas and minutes accessible online.
As medical and prescription costs skyrocket and force families into bankruptcy, we need individuals at all levels of government fighting for health care for everyone. One of Stephanie’s top priorities is working to make sure all Linn County residents have access to quality affordable health care. As the mother of a daughter born prematurely, Stephanie knows from personal experience the importance of access to first-rate medical services.
A woman and a Democrat, Stephanie will bring new energy and a fresh perspective to the Board. In this time of great divisiveness in our country, we need individuals from both sides of the political spectrum working together on a local level. Stephanie has a vested interest in the future of Linn County and has demonstrated a willingness to listen to and work with individuals from all walks of life. A creative thinker, she will bring new solutions to our county as it continues to grow.
Please join me in voting Stephanie onto the Board of Commissioners.
Leslie Knight
Lebanon (Oct. 24)