Mailbag: Elect Al-Abdrubbah to school board

Our community is extremely fortunate to have a thoughtful and effective school board chair in Dr. Sami Al-AbdRabbuh; he should be reelected this spring.

I am a parent of two students in the Corvallis School District, have participated in school board meetings and work groups, and have seen Sami and all school board members make space and time to listen to all the voices in the room.

The school board, under Sami’s leadership, has not shied away from difficult conversations, and has worked to make our schools safe and welcoming for all children, especially the most vulnerable. I believe only when we create safe and welcoming schools can we achieve academic excellence for all our students.

I am hopeful for today’s CSD students; they have a school board who deeply cares about all student voices. As a parent, I am thankful for the emphasis on racial equity and transparency. Our school board members are active and accessible within our community and are working for the benefit of all our students.

Please elect Sami Al-Abdrubbah this month, plus his colleagues who have worked tirelessly to support our students, Dr. Luhui Whitebear and Vince Adams.

Courtney Shaff