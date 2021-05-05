Mailbag: Elect Al-Abdrabbuh to the school board

I met Sami about five years ago as I was tabling for universal health care at the Corvallis Farmers Market.

I was impressed with his concern and curiosity about the inequities in our health care system and what we might do to make sure no one goes without the health care they need. He wanted more information.

Over the years, Sami continued his research. He concluded that our country needs a universal health care system as all other developed countries have. He also concluded that all of us, students, parents and teachers, will be far better off when we no longer have to worry about how we will access or afford health care when we need it.

This year, as chair of the 509J school district board, he supported a resolution endorsing universal health care. During his four years on the board, he has supported many actions to improve all students’ and staff’s health, equity and well-being.

Last November, Sami was elected president of the Oregon School Board Members of Color Caucus. In March, he was appointed by Gov. Brown to the Oregon Fair Dismissal Appeals Board — confirmed by the Oregon Senate.