Mailbag: Elderly at high risk of COVID death

Comments on Bob Woods’ letter (Feb. 3) defending Gov. Brown’s vaccination performance:

First, basic math does indeed tell us that 12,000 doses per day would be unacceptable. It would require 703 days (820 if you took Sundays off) for everybody to receive two doses. Fortunately, Oregon has been doing better than that.

Second, Sunday is not a day of rest. I checked this, Bob, and can positively confirm COVID-19 does not take Sundays off. Neither can we.

Third, criticism of the governor’s management failures is not a partisan smear. It matters not whether you’re Democrat or Republican; you’re either capably handling operations or you’re not. With respect to the vaccination rollout, the governor has not, as evidenced by the ongoing excess inventory of more than 200,000 unused doses.

Finally, the governor has made one decision that can be construed only as highly political and highly partisan, and for this she is richly deserving of all the criticism and smearing that comes her way.