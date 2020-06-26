Mailbag: Eight Can't Wait should be SOP

When a police officer profiles and then apprehends a black or brown suspect, often choosing to escalate rather than deescalate a situation, and finally elects to kill this person, the officer becomes, in effect, the judge, jury and executioner.
In our nation, we are innocent until proven guilty; we are owed due process when accused of wrongdoing. These assumptions are a birthright that applies to us white folks, and not consistently to those with black or brown skin. We should all be equal in the eyes of the law. This is not yet true in America. Until it is, we are falling far short of our stated ideals.
When we stop oppressing our black and brown neighbors and choose to uphold stated birthrights for everyone, all benefit. We create a citizenry capable of meeting America’s full potential. We owe the deepest respect for the resilience of black and brown people, who have contributed so much to building our nation in every realm of achievement, despite 400 years of oppressive racism.
While we restructure precincts and reprioritize the services needed in each community across the United States, we can institute policies that save lives. The “Eight Can’t Wait,” from Obama’s 2015 Task Force Report, should be standard operating procedures for all police, including deescalation, no chokeholds or strangleholds, avoiding shooting people in moving vehicles, exhausting all reasonable alternatives before using deadly force, giving a verbal warning, intervening to stop undue force, and fully reporting incidents.
Elona Meyer
Corvallis
