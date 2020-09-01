Mailbag: Educate yourself, then vote

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Trump campaign wants to scare people into thinking Biden and Harris would bring more socialist policies to our country, while confusing democratic socialist policies with communism.

The Biden campaign says Trump is implementing authoritarian policies, endangering our democracy. Which one scares you more? Let’s reflect on recent events:

1. Trump used federal troops to clear peaceful protesters from a public park using tear gas, troops on horseback, flashbangs ... authoritarianism.

2. Anyone who speaks up to disagree with Trump’s policies or actions is fired, bullied, called names, silenced ... authoritarianism.

3. When people take to the streets to seek redress for their grievances (First Amendment!) to end police brutality and warrior-style policing, Trump sends federal troops to “Democratic cities” against the wishes of mayors and governors ... authoritarianism.

4. With higher demand for voting by mail during this pandemic, Trump’s major donor in charge of the U.S. Postal Service removes mail-sorting machines and mailboxes to slow down mail delivery ... authoritarianism.