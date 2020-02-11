Mailbag: Educate yourself on climate change

Delores Porch (Mailbag, Jan. 31) requests that climate letter writers provide proof of authorship for their climate claims. A very reasonable request. I have tried to do so on several occasions (Jan. 19, Dec. 13), but could do a better job. I have not done original research on climate, but I have a Ph.D. in chemistry, so it is easy for me to understand the literature. A lot of my information comes from heavily referenced books, so I can go back to the original data.

A lot of people want to do something about climate change and do it now. But do what? I suggest read a book. Climate is complicated, for sure, but the concepts are not difficult to understand and most anyone who wants to, can, with a little effort.

Our library has a couple of good books, "Climate Change: The Facts," edited by Alan Moran; "Climate of Extremes," by Patrick J. Michaels; and "Cool It," by Bjorn Lomborg. They also have four books by Al Gore. They don't have books by skeptics like Dr. Roy Spenser, Marc Morano and Tim Ball, so if you want to read them, you will have to buy a paperback from Amazon.

So, do something. Now. Read a book.

Jay Burreson

Corvallis

