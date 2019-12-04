It’s only been, what, three days with no editor and already I’m less enthralled with the Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald/Philomath Express, etc., than I was when the paper combined Corvallis and Albany. Where is the Corvallis reporting?
I miss Mike, even though I only knew him from occasional missives he would send me regarding my letters to the editor. His influence on the paper was unmistakable. He was fair, incisive and a darn good editor.
The powers that be really made a mess of the newspaper when they laid off/fired Mike McInally. They probably have lost a good subscriber. Shame.
Yvonne Mccallister
Corvallis