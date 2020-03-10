Mailbag: Editor's chauvinism is showing

This letter is to the unnamed writer of the Feb. 28 D-H editorial "Bill Targeting Masked Rioters Unnecessary." I agree with your opinion but must take issue with your use of the tired phrase "our boys (and girls) in blue."

Don't you think it's time to up your game and quit using a cliched afterthought in parentheses to refer to women officers? Women have had a growing representation in law enforcement for over 50 years, boys, and I'm grateful that our city leaders showed a more enlightened mindset when hiring Chief Harnden.

I also think the editorial board should be held to the same requirement as the public: We have to sign our name in letters to the editor; you should, too. At least the initials like previous editors. Without it, it looks like you boys are hiding behind your mama's skirts.

P. Fourne

Albany

