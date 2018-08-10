I think from reading your editorial on marijuana you are out of touch a little with the ag producers in the US. I said some time back once they make marijuana legal the American farmer will show them how to take the profit out of it with overproduction. Isn't that where it is at? With a surplus the price should go down and that will help reduce the profit for the black market.
Donald Wirth
Shedd (Aug. 7)
