Once again, the editor missed the point when writing about the Jim Golden saga (Opinion, July 24).
Jim Golden was committed to improving academic test scores in the district. The teachers union has consistently refused to admit poor performance existed for years. Administrators have refused to see the problem also. So when Micah Smith, then board chair, encourages Jim to continue reassigning under-performing admin/teachers — some anonymous charges of staff feeling insecure in their jobs — the board terminates Golden.
The long-term administration whiners should all be insecure in their jobs. That should result in better outcomes or get fired.
The ADH knew Golden was prohibited from disclosing any info during the investigation, yet they published derogatory info about Golden from the teachers union president twice during the process. Unethical.
I hope Golden takes the board to the cleaners and gets his job back. That's the only way to break free from shackles of the closed public educational system.
Tom Cordier
Albany (July 27)
