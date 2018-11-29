So, mm is scared of the presidents comments on the supreme court. Tell me, Mike, are you even the slightest concerned when Justice Ginsburg, who swore to uphold our Constitution, made the comment that "she would not recommend the U.S. Constitution" as a model for Egypt's new government? Were you scared when Obamacare made it to the Supreme Court and Chief Justice Roberts rewrote it from being a penalty to a tax so it was "constitutional"?
It appears our editor is ill informed on how this government is supposed to work. May I suggest to you, Mike, that you look up on youtube school house rock on how a bill is supposed to go through the proper steps. Congress is supposed to be doing its job and sadly they are not.
Does that scare you?
Steve Nofziger
Tangent (Nov. 29)