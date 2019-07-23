The world economy is everyday news right now, how well the capitalist world is doing, lowest unemployment, etc. What should be under discussion but is not, are the reasons for this severe fluctuation in our economy. The reasons are not complicated.
This was not the kind of problem that it is today until the advent of the industrial revolution. Every industrial corporation that was formed was for the purpose of enrichment of the stockholders, selling their products for more than the cost of making and marketing. This worked until markets were flooded and credit marketing was promoted, increasing cost of buying, until the public could no longer play the game. There was public spending for various purposes but that was only possible by public borrowing, not enough cash available. When you can't sell what you have made, car lots are full, warehouses are full, production must be cut back, layoffs are committed, depression sets in.
Up steps Dr. Maynard Keynes. The idea was not new, but he wrote the book. To get out of recession, government (at all levels) would be the employer of last resort. Borrow the money, and print more. Spend as much as needed. Schools, roads, libraries, prisons, more police, (crime is up) and the war industry. The result for us? Inflation. Prices rise, incomes stagnate, organize, strikes for higher wages, we love it.
Ed Hemmingson
Albany (July 21)