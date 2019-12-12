Mailbag: Earth's climate changes constantly

A Seth Borenstein article printed in the Dec. 2 edition highlights what has happened to Earth's climate since 1992.

I guess I'm going to need to refute this information with logic, reason and historical record.

Fact: There is no logical correlation between wildfires and the climate change hoax, considering that 85% of all wildfires are human caused.

Fact: In 2007, Al Gore predicted the polar ice would be gone in 10 years, and during Barack Hussein Obama's eight years, his administration and followers pushed this hysteria, leading people to believe the ocean levels would increase dramatically.

Fact: Barack recently purchased a $12 million spread on Martha's Vineyard just slightly above sea level. if sea levels are rising, shouldn't Barack buy land on higher ground?

In 1942, a squadron of warplanes made an emergency landing on Greenland. In 2011, researchers went to find these planes. Using sonar signals, they located these planes under 260 feet of ice. So in 70 years, 260 feet of ice developed over these planes.