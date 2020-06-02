Mailbag: Ducking debates no way to campaign

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I seem to be reading a lot of commentary from Mr. deLespinasse of Corvallis (including "Why Joe Biden should not debate Donald Trump, Albany Democrat-Herald, May 21). He seems to be an expert on ways to defeat President Trump.

His comments appear in a lot of the left-leaning newspapers around the country.

In his latest commentary he recommends Biden not debate the president. Of course he believes that only Trump is able to lie to the people. He also recommends that Biden could also lie, but of course no Democrat would ever lie to the people.

I am old enough to remember the debate between Nixon and Kennedy. At that time JFK made Nixon look like a fool on television. After watching that debate, I voted for JFK.

If Biden ever got into a TV debate with President Trump, it would be a sour outcome for him.

I am impressed with the fact that it seems to me, the Democratic Party would be afraid to debate.

I thought the part of Mr. deLespinasse’s statement that recommends “although Biden’s surrogates would campaign on his behalf, his own silence would guarantee that he would utter no nonsense before the election” was very funny!