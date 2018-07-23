Subscribe for 17¢ / day

While returning home yesterday, I traveled up Springhill Road. It was certainly no surprise to see the speed warning sign had been rudely destroyed and planted partially into a backyard many feet from the road. Another act of one of Albany’s talented drivers!

It must be noted that my reason for traveling that direction was to avoid the potential death trap known as the traffic circle on North Albany Road. It is seldom the day that one is not in imminent danger there. Cars traveling down Gibson Hill are often doing 45-50 mph or more, and blow through the circle without slowing down, or even considering yielding, as required by law. I realize APD is undermanned and overwhelmed by the dopers, drunks and thieves; it is not a fault of theirs, but rather poor planning!

And, now, we have the same situations taking place at Main Street! Speed does not appear to be so much the issue there, as it is cars from Salem Road deciding they are going through the circle without yielding to those already in the circle.

I realize some engineer had to justify their attendance at some seminar by bringing back this “new, wonderful” idea, but did we really need these potential death traps? The drivers of today are not smart enough, nor care enough, to function in a traffic circle! Never has driving in Albany been so dangerous!

Richard Smith

Albany (July 19)

