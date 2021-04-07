Mailbag: Dr. King's dream becoming nightmare

Ibram X. Kendi is soon making an appearance, virtually, at Oregon State University.

A champion of so-called anti-racism, Kendi is a proponent of critical race theory, a school of thought that frames the disparate outcomes of society in terms of victims and victimizers, solely on the basis of race. Indeed, it’s hard to consider such a perspective anti-racist; dropping the "anti-" seems much more apt. He explains, “The only remedy to past discrimination is present discrimination. The only remedy to present discrimination is future discrimination.”

It is my belief that discrimination on the basis of race is wrong. Period. I thought we had finally progressed as a nation to accept this. The racist regression taking place at the guidance of Kendi and other CRT pushers is disappointing to say the least. Dr. King’s dream is rapidly becoming a nightmare; we are applauded for judging individuals by the color of their skin rather than the content of their character.