We saw your yearly editorial about shopping local and went downtown today. But none of the stores except Bike-n-Hike were open until 10 am. When the stores finally opened, most were too expensive to buy anything. My wife finally found something at the SunnyPatch Boutique.
You would think that they would stay open a couple nights a week until 8 or 9 p.m. and open early on Saturday. What they are saying is that they get enough business from upscale professionals during the week that they don't need regular people. Walmart and Winco are open 24-7.
And I feel more comfortable going to Dairy Mart and Wheeler Dealer and Del Taco. Until downtown merchants make things more welcoming for regular people, I'll shop elsewhere. I know it's only partially the business owners' fault. The building owners charge high rents and the city encourages upscale, so they get higher property taxes.
Maybe next year when you run your buy local editorial you could do an article on what downtown businesses are doing to encourage people to shop.
John Collet
Albany (Nov. 24)