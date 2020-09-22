Mailbag: Douglas fir is fire-resistant (copy)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The book “The Bernie Madoff of Science and the HIV Ponzi Scheme that Concealed the Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Epidemic” (2020) by Charles Ortleb eloquently explains how Anthony Fauci took science to all-time lows at the federal agency he heads (National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases), built a huge research empire on the backs of millions of AIDS patients and victims, ruined careers and attacked sterling scientists.

Fauci recently sabotaged an ongoing drug trial for the risky, questionably-performing drug Remdesivir, strangely calling it “outstanding.”

Last I saw Fauci on national TV, he brushed off incredibly good news about U.S. “deaths involving COVID” plummeting. What? SARS-CoV-2 decimated? Centers for Disease Control and Prevention weekly statistics show an April 18 peak (17,047 deaths) descending to a June 27 low (3,733 deaths) — a 78.1% decline! That’s realistically expected from warmer, drier weather.