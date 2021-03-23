Mailbag: Don't support OSU trustees, president

To no one’s surprise, the Oregon State University Board of Trustees basically gave a free pass to President Alexander.

Had they taken any meaningful action, it would have been an admission that they ignored facts, and screwed up in their decision to hire him! This is a blatant insult and slap in the face to OSU students, staff, alumni and the taxpayers of Oregon. Not to mention prior rape victims at OSU and Louisiana State University.

Since taxpayers sadly cannot withhold tax money from OSU in protest, all we have left is boycott. It is strongly suggested that Oregon taxpayers do not spend money to support them … no donations, no attendance at games and events, no buying shirts and other OSU merchandise, etc. Perhaps hitting them with lack of support and discretionary funding will speak to the travesty!

My Beaver stickers just came off of our vehicles and will stay that way. OSU T-shirts just went to Goodwill. What can you do?

Sorry, current Beaver teams … this nonsupport is not a reflection on you … just the decision to no longer support a corrupt board of trustees and grossly inadequate university leader.

Richard Smith

Albany

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0